Amazon Deals: Fire TV Devices and Ring Video Doorbell Up to 41% Off

Apple TV 4K (2nd Gen) Hits Clearance Pricing at Costco
The Apple TV 4K second-generation has reached clearance pricing on Costco.ca, now down to $149.97. Costco pricing that ends in .97 means it’s on clearance and won’t be restocked. This Apple TV 4K launch in April 2021, bringing a new Siri Remote that was light years ahead of the frustrating original design. It came in […]
Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Jan. 18
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Check them out below… Bell New deals: Get 10GB of unlimited […]
Amazon Sale Discounts Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Routers and Fire Tablets, Up to 30% Off
Amazon Canada has a sale right now offering up to 30% off its Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers and Fire Tablets, offering you a chance to upgrade your wireless network at home and also jump on a new tablet to kick off 2023. Check out what’s on sale below… Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Routers […]