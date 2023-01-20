Amazon Deals: Fire TV Devices and Ring Video Doorbell Up to 41% Off

1 hour ago

fire tv sticks deal

Amazon Canada has a sale right now on its Fire TV devices and the Ring Video Doorbell, slashing prices by up to 41% off.

Check out what’s on sale below right now…

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is available right now for 41% off at $49.99, saving you $35.

Other sales ongoing right now include up to 30% off eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi routers and up to 25% off eero Wi-Fi 6 and 6E wireless routers.

Click here to see all the Amazon devices on sale right now, before the deals end.

