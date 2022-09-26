Amazon Deals: Up to 23% Off Google Nest Cams, Nest Thermostats and More

Amazon ‘Prime Early Access Sale’ Launches in Canada Oct. 11-12
Amazon has announced it’s holding another shopping event for Prime members only, set to take place on October 11-12. The news confirms previous reports a second Prime Day-like event was coming this fall. The online retailer is calling the event the Prime Early Access Sale, a two-day global shopping event that’s only for Prime members. […]
Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Sept. 21
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Pre-order iPhone […]
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet Deal: Save 31% Off Today Only
If you’re looking for a tablet for the kiddos, Amazon has slashed the price on its Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, down to $124.99, saving you $55 or 31% off, matching an all-time low on the site. The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet runs a version of Android and has an 8-inch HD display, plus […]