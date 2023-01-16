Amazon Sale Discounts Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Routers and Fire Tablets, Up to 30% Off

Amazon Canada has a sale right now offering up to 30% off its Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers and Fire Tablets, offering you a chance to upgrade your wireless network at home and also jump on a new tablet to kick off 2023.

Check out what’s on sale below…

Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Routers – 30% off 

Eero Pro 6 offers premium Wi-Fi with up to gigabit speeds and Wi-Fi 6 support, to go with tri-band that offers bandwidth for over 75 connected devices:

Fire Tablets on sale for up to 24% off 

Click here to see all the latest New Year’s deals on Amazon.ca right now.

