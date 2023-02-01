Amazon Valentine’s Day Deals: Save Up to 20% off Eero WiFi Systems
If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift idea, nothing screams “I love you” and “Casanova” like a home network upgrade to a Wi-Fi mesh system.
Amazon Canada’s latest Valentine’s Day Deals have slashed their Eero wireless routers by up to 20% off. Check out the sales available right now for these eero wireless routers that all have built-in Zigbee smart home hubs:
- eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system (1 eero 6 router + 2 eero 6 extenders) – $229 (save $40)
- eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with 160MHz client device support (3-pack) – $335 (save $84; 20%)
- eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system (3-pack) – $583 (save $146; 20%)
- eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) – $450 (save $79; 15%)
We’ve been testing the eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, and it’s performed well offering excellent signals and range to 40+ devices throughout our home. An eero 6+ 3-pack was able to offer wireless signals further than the latest Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E 3-pack, when these routers were put into the exact same locations.
