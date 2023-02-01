Amazon Valentine’s Day Deals: Save Up to 20% off Eero WiFi Systems

If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift idea, nothing screams “I love you” and “Casanova” like a home network upgrade to a Wi-Fi mesh system.

Amazon Canada’s latest Valentine’s Day Deals have slashed their Eero wireless routers by up to 20% off. Check out the sales available right now for these eero wireless routers that all have built-in Zigbee smart home hubs:

We’ve been testing the eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, and it’s performed well offering excellent signals and range to 40+ devices throughout our home. An eero 6+ 3-pack was able to offer wireless signals further than the latest Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E 3-pack, when these routers were put into the exact same locations.

Click here to see the today’s latest deals on Amazon.ca.