Apple HomePod mini Black Friday Deal: Save $20 Off at $109

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

homepod mini black friday

If you’re hunting for an Apple HomePod mini Black Friday deal for 2022, check out western Canadian retailer London Drugs.

Right now, the HomePod mini in five colours has been slashed by $20 off its regular price of $129.99, to $109.99 with free shipping across Canada. The HomePod mini gained three new colours last October.

Those with a London Drugs location in their area can also have the HomePod mini shipped to their local store for pick up.

“Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini delivers unexpectedly big sound for a speaker of its size. At just under 8.5 centimetres tall, it takes up almost no space but fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio that sounds amazing from every angle. Add more than one HomePod mini for truly expansive sound,” explains Apple of its smaller smart speaker.

This price for the HomePod mini is the best we’ve seen so far for Black Friday in Canada.  The HomePod mini offers some decent sound for its size but Siri is the biggest drawback for the device.

Still though, if you’re deep into the Apple ecosystem you’ll want some of these around the house to control your smart home. You can check it out here from London Drugs online.

Click here to check out the rest of our 2022 Black Friday deals coverage in Canada.

