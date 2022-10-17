Apple Now Sells Refurbished Apple Studio Displays in Canada, Save Up to $440

Apple has started selling refurbished Apple Studio Display units in Canada on its online store, starting from $1,699 CAD.

Here’s what’s available for refurbished Apple Studio Displays in Canada:

Apple says you can save anywhere from $300 to $440 off your Apple Studio Display, depending on model.

The 27-inch 5K Studio Display was first launched back in March of this year, and features a 12MP Ultra Wide camera on the front to support Apple’s Center Stage feature, while also includes a hi-fi six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio support, all being powered by an A13 Bionic chip.

Refurbished Apple products go through a “rigorous refurbishment process prior to sale,” and this Studio Display is covered by the company’s return policy and standard one-year warranty, while also can support AppleCare plans as well.

Click here to buy a refurbished Apple Studio Display while they are still available in Canada.

Thanks Scott