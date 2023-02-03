Apple Watch Series 8 on Sale for the First Time, Save Up to $70

Apple has debuted what appears to be the first sale on its latest Apple Watch Series 8 at various authorized resellers.

Both 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS models are on sale right now, at up to $70 off.

Check out the following Apple Watch Series 8 discounts on Amazon.ca right now for Midnight and RED:

If you’re a Costco member, you can save an extra $1-2 off depending on the model, as the same Apple Watch Series 8 sale is available online.

When Sport Chek will likely have its Apple Watch bonus event, that’s the best time to buy the wearable.

Apple Watch Series 8 was launched back in September 2022. As for the differences between Series 8 and Series 7 Apple Watch? The displays are the same, but Series 8 is rated for IP6X dust resistance. Series 8 is powered by an S8 chip (versus S7 chip) while it also gets new watch faces Lunar, Metropolitan, and Modular.

The biggest addition is a body temperature sensor to accurately track menstrual cycles and possible cycle deviations for women. Apple Watch Series 8 also features Crash Detection. Series 8 also features a blood oxygen sensor and ECG, like Series 7.

Click here to check out the Apple Watch Series 8 sale on Amazon.ca while it’s still available.