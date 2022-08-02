Apple Watch Sport Band on Sale for 49% Off at $30

6 hours ago

If you’re looking for a replacement Apple Watch Sport Band, you can get one for 49% off right now on Amazon.ca.

That’s if you’re specifically looking for a 44mm band in Capri Blue, as it’s been slashed by $29 off down to $30. It’s shipped and sold by Amazon.ca from Apple’s Amazon store, so this is indeed legitimate and not a knockoff.

This basic Sport Band is made from custom high-performance fluoroelastomer and fits any Apple Watch with size 44mm, down to Apple Watch Series 3.

Click here to jump on this Apple Watch Sport Band deal while it’s still available on Amazon.ca.

