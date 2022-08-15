Apple’s 2021 iPad and iPad mini Drop to Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Amazon Canada has price cut Apple’s latest 2021 iPad and iPad mini, down to their lowest prices ever on the site.
Right now, the regular 10.2-inch iPad 64GB Wi-Fi model is available for $399, saving you $30 and 7% off. Both colours of Silver and Space Grey are on sale. This iPad is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 11 series smartphones.
As for the 2021 iPad mini 64GB Wi-Fi, it’s on sale for 12% off at $569.99 (pink, purple, space grey), saving you $80 off, also reaching the lowest price ever for the tablet on Amazon.ca. This iPad mini has the A15 Bionic chip found in Apple’s latest iPhone 13 series smartphones.
Both the iPad and iPad mini here support Apple’s Center Stage feature for video calls.
Also on sale right now are Apple’s AirPods 3 at $219.98, saving you $20 off.
Click here to check out all the Apple products on sale right now on Amazon.ca.
