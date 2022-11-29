August Smart Lock with Wi-Fi Bridge Drops 59% Off to $94

The August Smart Lock (3rd gen) with Connect Wi-Fi Bridge has just dropped to an all-time low on Amazon.ca, down 59% to $94.99, saving you $135.

This smart lock works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can control your lock with your voice. This version does not support Apple’s HomeKit, as only the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock and Smart Lock Pro has that feature.

But if you’re not using HomeKit, this smart lock can still be controlled from an iPhone, Apple Watch or Android device using the August mobile app. It also supports Samsung SmartThings, Philips Hue and more.

The August Smart Lock with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi lets you create virtual keys for friends and alas features an auto-unlock and lock feature. This smart lock is something handy to have for your rental or cabin so you can remotely lock and unlock the door. Or even for the side garage door. It uses 4x AA batteries.

Click here to jump on the August Smart Lock with Wi-Fi Bridge while it’s still on sale–it’s currently listed as a #1 bestseller on Amazon.ca.

