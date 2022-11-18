Best Buy Canada Black Friday 2022 Sales are Now Live

Best Buy Canada has launched its Black Friday sale early as of today, offering savings on a variety of products.

“The sale you’ve been waiting for is here early,” says the company, which also has a Black Friday price guarantee in place, noting their prices won’t go any lower or they will refund you the price difference.

As for some notable Apple sales, the iPad 9 64GB is on sale for $70 off at $379.99, while you can save up to $400 off select MacBook models with M1.

There’s also up to $1,000 off select smart TVs and also up to $300 off on select Asus laptops and also huge savings on Google products.

You can check out Best Buy Canada’s Black Friday deals below:

Click here to visit BestBuy.ca to see all the Black Friday deals.