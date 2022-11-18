Best Buy Canada Black Friday 2022 Sales are Now Live

Apple iPad Black Friday Deal: Save $70 Off at $379
Apple’s 9th-generation iPad (2021) is still for sale despite the company launching a newer 10th-generation this fall. The iPad 9 remains at $449 as part of iPad pricing increases across the entire line up. What’s the best way to deal with price increases? Wait for a sale of course. The entry iPad 9 Wi-Fi in […]
Micorosoft’s Black Friday Deals for Xbox Hardware Begins, With Discount on Xbox Series S
Microsoft has kicked off its Black Friday deals for the Xbox brand. For its big Black Friday event, customers can get their hands on an Xbox Series S console and an Xbox Wireless Controller at a discount. The Xbox Black Friday deals are active now. Via the Microsoft Store, an Xbox Series S is now...
Black Friday Costco Canada 2022 Deals: Up to $350 Gift Cards on Cellphones
Costco Email Blast – Get up to $300 in Gift Cards Costco.ca has launched its Black Friday 2022 deals for those seeking a new smartphone, with up to $350 in Costco Shop Cards up for grabs on eligible purchases. While an email blast says you can get up to $300 in gift cards, the most […]