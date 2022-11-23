Brydge Black Friday 2022 Deals: Save on iPad Keyboards and More

Gear up for a more productive you with 20% off tablet keyboards, docking stations, and more as accessory maker Brydge has just announced its biggest sale of the year for the Black Friday weekend.

You can save up to $60 with the latest Brydge iPad Keyboards, and turn your iPad into the ultimate productivity device to type, touch swipe, draw and read anytime, anywhere.

Similarly, Brydge is offering up to $45 off on Microsoft Surface keyboards, and a massive discount of up to $90 on its best-selling Docking Stations, including the popular Brydge Vertical Dock.

Some of the best Brydge products available on Black Friday sale include the following:

Click here to see all the Brydge Black Friday sales right now on Amazon.ca.