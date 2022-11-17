Costco Black Friday Deals Canada 2022: Windows Computers on Sale Now and More

Costco Canada has announced its early Black Friday deals for 2022 have started for Windows computers and more, including Samsung QLED TVs, Sony TVs and audio products.

Check out the roundup of early Costco Black Friday deals for 2022 below…

Save up to $250 on select Dell computers

Save up to $110 on select HP computers

Save on select Acer computers

Save on Samsung charging accessories

Save on Samsung QLED 4K televisions

Sony TVs and audio accessories on sale; WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones for $398, save $100

More deals are likely to be coming next week, as retailers hold back until the very last minute. Stay tuned for updates and bookmark our Black Fridays deals page.