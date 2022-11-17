Costco Black Friday Deals Canada 2022: Windows Computers on Sale Now and More

Costco Canada has announced its early Black Friday deals for 2022 have started for Windows computers and more, including Samsung QLED TVs, Sony TVs and audio products.
Check out the roundup of early Costco Black Friday deals for 2022 below…
- Save up to $250 on select Dell computers
- Save up to $110 on select HP computers
- Save on select Acer computers
- Save on Samsung charging accessories
- Save on Samsung QLED 4K televisions
- Sony TVs and audio accessories on sale; WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones for $398, save $100
More deals are likely to be coming next week, as retailers hold back until the very last minute. Stay tuned for updates and bookmark our Black Fridays deals page.
Other articles in the category: Deals
Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Nov. 16
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Black Friday Offer […]
Telus, Koodo Black Friday Deals 2022 Now Available
Telus and Koodo have released early Black Friday deals for 2022, now available on their websites. Various deals offer discounts on Internet, smartphones, extra data and more. Check out the deals below… Telus Black Friday 2022 Deals Free iPad Air 5 (64GB) Cellular worth $949 – switch to Optik TV from $135/month Double your data […]
Rogers, Fido Black Friday Deals 2022 Now Available
Rogers and Fido have released their Black Friday deals for 2022, offering savings on a variety of devices including iPhone 14 and more. Check out these offers below and see if they tickle your fancy…of course most will require a two-year contract with minimum monthly plans and more. Rogers Black Friday Deals for 2022: iPhone […]