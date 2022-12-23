Costco Boxing Day Deals in Canada 2022: Smartphone Savings Revealed

Costco has revealed its Boxing Day deals in Canada for 2022, with smartphone savings offering up to $300 in Costco gift cards.
Smartphone savings apply to Apple’s latest iPhone 14 and more. Check out the full list of smartphones with bonus gift cards below, which will require a 2-year term with financing or bring-it-back offers:
- iPhone 14 128GB (Rogers): save $281 over 24 months; $300 gift card
- iPhone 12 64GB (Fido): save $393 over 24 months; $300 gift card
- Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB (Bell): save $740 over 24 months; $250 gift card
- Google Pixel 6a 128GB (Virgin Plus): save $582 over 24 months; $200 gift card
- Google Pixel 7 Pro: get up to $150 gift card with activation
Costco says a $50/40GB plan is also available from select wireless carriers at its wireless kiosks at warehouses. These deals are available from now until January 2, 2023. Those buying smartphones from Costco also get a free set of wireless earbuds worth $59.99 and also a free car charger worth $29.99.
