Dell Canada Offering Free Disney+ for 6 Months with Select Purchases

Dell Canada has a back to school promo right now offering 6 months of free Disney+, with select purchases of laptops, desktops and monitors.
Disney+ costs $11.99 CAD per month so that works out to a $72 value. The freebie is available when you buy: Inspiron and G Series laptop or desktop or any S series, SE series, Alienware, or Dell Gaming series monitors on Dell.com.
Also, you can get a free mouse when you buy select XPS or Alienware laptop or desktops. XPS purchases get a mouse model MS3320, while Alienware purchases get mouse model AM610.
The sale goes until September 23, 2022, and there’s a limit of one code per customer. The promo clearly is targeting students ahead of the back to school season and tossing in Disney+ for free is a great way to procrastinate during the school year.
Click here to shop Dell.com while the freebie is still available.
