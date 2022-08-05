Dell Canada Offering Free Disney+ for 6 Months with Select Purchases

Dell Canada has a back to school promo right now offering 6 months of free Disney+, with select purchases of laptops, desktops and monitors.

Disney+ costs $11.99 CAD per month so that works out to a $72 value. The freebie is available when you buy: Inspiron and G Series laptop or desktop or any S series, SE series, Alienware, or Dell Gaming series monitors on Dell.com.

Also, you can get a free mouse when you buy select XPS or Alienware laptop or desktops. XPS purchases get a mouse model MS3320, while Alienware purchases get mouse model AM610.

The sale goes until September 23, 2022, and there’s a limit of one code per customer. The promo clearly is targeting students ahead of the back to school season and tossing in Disney+ for free is a great way to procrastinate during the school year.

