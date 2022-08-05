Dell Canada Offering Free Disney+ for 6 Months with Select Purchases

IIC Deals
4 hours ago

dell canada disney promo

Dell Canada has a back to school promo right now offering 6 months of free Disney+, with select purchases of laptops, desktops and monitors.

Disney+ costs $11.99 CAD per month so that works out to a $72 value. The freebie is available when you buy: Inspiron and G Series laptop or desktop or any S series, SE series, Alienware, or Dell Gaming series monitors on Dell.com.

Also, you can get a free mouse when you buy select XPS or Alienware laptop or desktops. XPS purchases get a mouse model MS3320, while Alienware purchases get mouse model AM610.

The sale goes until September 23, 2022, and there’s a limit of one code per customer. The promo clearly is targeting students ahead of the back to school season and tossing in Disney+ for free is a great way to procrastinate during the school year.

Click here to shop Dell.com while the freebie is still available.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Watch the Premier League on fuboTV This Weekend, Stream Live Games

FuboTV is set to launch its exclusive Canadian streaming rights to the Premier League this weekend, as the company takes over rights previously held by DAZN. To celebrate the Premier League launch, FuboTV will have viewing parties coast-to-coast across Canada. You’ll be able to live stream Premier League, Serie A, Coppa Italia, Ligue 1 and...
IIC Deals
5 hours ago