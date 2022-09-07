Disney+ Promo: $1.99 for 1-Month of Streaming, Save 83%

Disney+ costs $7.99 USD in the USA and $11.99 CAD in Canada

Last year, Disney offered a Disney+ promo where you could nab a 1-month membership for $1.99 (it’s normally $11.99 CAD in Canada), ahead of Disney+ Day.

Now, the company is doing it all over again. On Wednesday, Disney announced numerous offers and perks for Disney+ Day, coming on Thursday, September 8, 2022. One of the deals back again is a 1-month subscription to Disney+ for $1.99 CAD, available starting tonight (Sept. 7) at 9pm PT/12am ET (Sept. 8), confirmed the company to iPhone in Canada.

The $1.99 CAD Disney+ deal is available for new and returning subscribers and is available from tonight at 9pm PT through Monday, September 19, 11:59pm PT. After your one month, the regular price of $11.99 CAD applies.

Disney+ Day on September 8 will include a variety of premieres on the streaming service and the $1.99 offer will surely land new and returning subscribers.

Click here to sign up for Disney+ tonight at 9pm PT/12am ET to nab your $1.99 offer.