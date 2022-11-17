Google Black Friday 2022 Canada Deals Now Live: Save Up to $300

Google Canada Black Friday deals for 2022 are now available on a variety of devices, offering up to $150 in savings.

You can save on Google earbuds, smartphones, Chromecast, Nest devices and more. Check out all of the Google Black Friday deals below:

Pixel Smartphones

Save $150 on Pixel 7: $649

Save $300 on Pixel 7 Pro: $879

Save $100 on Pixel 6a: $499

Save $40 on Pixel Buds A-Series: $99

Nest Smart Home Devices

Save $65 on Nest Hub: $64.99

Save $35 on Nest Mini: $34

Save $65 on Nest Hub (2nd gen): $64.99

Save $80 on Nest Hub Max: $149.99

Chromecast

Save $10 on Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $29.99

Save $15 on Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $59.99

Nest Cameras, Thermostats and Locks

Save $40 on Nest Cam (wired): $89.99

Save $60 on Nest Cam (battery): $179.99

Save $70 on Nest Doorbell (battery): $169.99

Save $80 on Nest Learning Thermostat: $249

Save $50 on Nest Thermostat: $129

Save $80 on Next x Yale Lock with Nest Connect: $279

Google Wifi

Save $40 on Google Wifi 1-pack: $99.99

Save $80 on Google Wifi 3-pack: $199.99

The latest Nest Wifi Pro is not part of the sale, nor the newest wired Nest doorbell (2nd gen).