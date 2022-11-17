Google Black Friday 2022 Canada Deals Now Live: Save Up to $300

Google Canada Black Friday deals for 2022 are now available on a variety of devices, offering up to $150 in savings.
You can save on Google earbuds, smartphones, Chromecast, Nest devices and more. Check out all of the Google Black Friday deals below:
Pixel Smartphones
- Save $150 on Pixel 7: $649
- Save $300 on Pixel 7 Pro: $879
- Save $100 on Pixel 6a: $499
- Save $40 on Pixel Buds A-Series: $99
Nest Smart Home Devices
- Save $65 on Nest Hub: $64.99
- Save $35 on Nest Mini: $34
- Save $65 on Nest Hub (2nd gen): $64.99
- Save $80 on Nest Hub Max: $149.99
Chromecast
- Save $10 on Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $29.99
- Save $15 on Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $59.99
Nest Cameras, Thermostats and Locks
- Save $40 on Nest Cam (wired): $89.99
- Save $60 on Nest Cam (battery): $179.99
- Save $70 on Nest Doorbell (battery): $169.99
- Save $80 on Nest Learning Thermostat: $249
- Save $50 on Nest Thermostat: $129
- Save $80 on Next x Yale Lock with Nest Connect: $279
Google Wifi
- Save $40 on Google Wifi 1-pack: $99.99
- Save $80 on Google Wifi 3-pack: $199.99
The latest Nest Wifi Pro is not part of the sale, nor the newest wired Nest doorbell (2nd gen).
Other articles in the category: Deals
Freedom Mobile Black Friday 2022 Deals: iPhone 13 and More on Sale
Freedom Mobile Black Friday deals for 2022 are now available, offering a variety of savings on plans and smartphones. Most of the smartphone deals include TradeUp credits and require a two-year term. Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 smartphones are part of the deals. You can check out what’s available for Black Friday and Cyber […]
Dyson Black Friday 2022 Canada: Save Up to $200 Off
Dyson Canada has announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2022. These rare sales start on November 24 and go until December 1, 2022, while quantities last. The following deals from Dyson Canada are available for Black Friday below: $150 off all Dyson V8 and Dyson V11 vacuums $150 off the Dyson Cool […]
Apple Black Friday 2022 Canada Deals: Free Gift Cards are Back
Apple has announced its Black Friday 2022 sale that also leads into Cyber Monday as well for Canada, from November 25 to 28. Again, Apple is offering up a free gift card with select purchases. Check out what’s available below: Get a $70 Apple Gift Card when you buy: iPhone 13 iPhone 13 mini iPhone […]