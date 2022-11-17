Gymshark Black Friday Sale 2022 in Canada: Up to 60% Off

If you’re looking for new exercise outfits for Apple Fitness+, Peloton or just for hitting the gym, Gymshark has announced its Black Friday sale in Canada is set to start on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Gymshark says it will offer up to 60% off apparel, with the Black Friday sale start times as follows:

8am PT

9am MT

10am CT

11am ET

The popular sports apparel company says customers can start building their wish lists now, by checking out the Black Friday sale in Canada preview page here, which lists t-shirts, tops, shorts, bottoms and leggings, sports bras, hoodies and jackets and accessories available.

Gymshark has its free extended return policy in effect at the moment, with purchases made from November 1, 2022 to January 1, 2023, eligible for return up until January 31, 2023.