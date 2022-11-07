LG UltraGear 34-inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor Slashed by 32% Off, Save $368

Those looking for a widescreen gaming monitor, check out the following price drop on the LG UltraGear 34-inch curved gaming monitor with 21:9 aspect ratio and 160 Hz Adaptive-Sync overclocked refresh rate.
This 34-inch LG HDR IPS gaming monitor with Nano IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology has been slashed by 32%, saving you $368 at $798.98 on Amazon.ca.
You get 3440 x 1440 resolution, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, a 400 cd/m² brightness rating, and support for up to 1.07 billion colors, with support for HDMI or DisplayPort, along with VESA mount options as well.
This sale is part of up to 31% off LG Monitors and Laptops on Amazon right now. The LG 27-inch UHD 4K monitor is also on sale for $449 at 31% off and this has USB-C support.
Click here to jump on the LG UltraGear 34-inch Gaming Monitor while it’s still available. Amazon’s holiday return policy is now in effect, allowing you to send items back until January 31, 2023.
