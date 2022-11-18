Nike Black Friday 2022 Deals: Save 15% Off with Mobile App

Nike has launched its Black Friday sales for 2022 in Canada, offering 15% off regular price items when you place your order using the company’s mobile app.

“Nike Members, go big on your next run, go big when you’re picking your next ‘fit or go big on unmissable wins with 15% off full-price styles,” explains the company in an email received by iPhone in Canada.

In order to get the discount, you need to make your purchase in the Nike app and also have a free account registered and logged in, then use code WIN22 at checkout.

Full-priced Nike items rarely go on sale unless you can find them at authorized resellers, but by that time the latest styles and sizes usually are sold out or limited.

Nike says this Black Friday offer started on November 18 and goes through November 24, 2022 at 8am CET. The Nike.com website gets these savings starting on November 21 at 8am CET.

According to the sports company, this deal applies to the Nike app and Nike.com in Canada, along with Australia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Israel, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, South Africa, Switzerland, and United Arab Emirates.

As for exclusions? That includes All Nike By You, Air Jordan 1 and Dunk styles.

Shipping is free for orders of $190 CAD or more. Any orders below $190 CAD will see shipping costs of $10.95 CAD. Standard shipping arrives in 3-11 business days. Express shipping is $40 CAD and arrives in 3-8 business days. Most orders will be coming from Amsterdam to Canada, but returns head back to Ontario.

Download the Nike app for iOS here and Android here.