Nintendo Switch Boxing Day Sale 2022 on Games Hits the eShop [LIST]

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

nintendo eshop games sale

If you’re looking for Nintendo Switch Boxing Day deals for 2022, the online eShop has launched a huge sale on games.

Below is a partial list of eShop games for the Nintendo Switch organized by Metacritic score, by RFD user Calmal. The main list is too long to share here, but we’ve listed the games with Metacritic scores 85 or higher, below:

Right now, the Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle with 3 months of online play is on sale for $399 on Amazon.ca. This is the best time to pick up a Nintendo Switch for the holidays.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Costco Boxing Day Deals in Canada 2022: Smartphone Savings Revealed

Costco has revealed its Boxing Day deals in Canada for 2022, with smartphone savings offering up to $300 in Costco gift cards. Smartphone savings apply to Apple’s latest iPhone 14 and more. Check out the full list of smartphones with bonus gift cards below, which will require a 2-year term with financing or bring-it-back offers: […]
IIC Deals
1 hour ago