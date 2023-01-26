You Can Buy a PlayStation 5 Console for $519 on Amazon Right Now

Sony’s PlayStation 5 supply looks to be coming back, as you can buy a PS5 Digital Edition right now that’s not part of a bundle on Amazon.ca right now for $519.99 with Prime shipping speeds, ships from and sold by Amazon.ca and not a third-party reseller.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, PlayStation 5 stock was sold out and resellers had a heyday, but it now appears those days are gone.
It’s been rare to see a PlayStation 5 standalone console available for purchase, that’s not part of a bundle. But you can grab one now from Amazon.ca and have it delivered to your doorstep in day or two.
Here’s what’s in stock right now as of writing–they likely won’t last long:
Other articles in the category: Deals
Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Jan. 25
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: TCL and […]
Amazon Deals: Fire TV Devices and Ring Video Doorbell Up to 41% Off
Amazon Canada has a sale right now on its Fire TV devices and the Ring Video Doorbell, slashing prices by up to 41% off. Check out what’s on sale below right now… Fire TV Stick Lite – $34 (30% off) Fire TV Stick – $49 (17% off) Fire TV Stick 4K (14% off) Fire TV […]
Apple TV 4K (2nd Gen) Hits Clearance Pricing at Costco
The Apple TV 4K second-generation has reached clearance pricing on Costco.ca, now down to $149.97. Costco pricing that ends in .97 means it’s on clearance and won’t be restocked. This Apple TV 4K launch in April 2021, bringing a new Siri Remote that was light years ahead of the frustrating original design. It came in […]