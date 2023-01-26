You Can Buy a PlayStation 5 Console for $519 on Amazon Right Now

Sony’s PlayStation 5 supply looks to be coming back, as you can buy a PS5 Digital Edition right now that’s not part of a bundle on Amazon.ca right now for $519.99 with Prime shipping speeds, ships from and sold by Amazon.ca and not a third-party reseller.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, PlayStation 5 stock was sold out and resellers had a heyday, but it now appears those days are gone.

It’s been rare to see a PlayStation 5 standalone console available for purchase, that’s not part of a bundle. But you can grab one now from Amazon.ca and have it delivered to your doorstep in day or two.

Here’s what’s in stock right now as of writing–they likely won’t last long:

