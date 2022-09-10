First iPhone 14 Pro Pre-Orders ‘Preparing to Ship’ in Canada

Did you participate in the gong show known as Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pre-orders on Friday morning? The Apple Store went online later than expected, and when it did, it only worked for a minute or two, before the checkout process got overwhelmed. Paybright financing customers had yet another headache this year as applications stalled on the website.

But for the trigger fingers out there that managed to snag an iPhone 14 Pro pre-order for launch day (like yours truly), the first orders have now reached the ‘Preparing to Ship’ phase.

Our iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB in the colour Deep Purple (did you think we’d get any other colour?) moved to the ‘Preparing to Ship’ phase this morning, and so did other orders as many of you let us know. That’s a pretty quick transition to this next phase of delivery. It’s slated to deliver on launch day, Friday, September 16.

Last year, iPhone 13 line up pre-orders took place on Friday, September 17. They didn’t reach the ‘Preparing to Ship’ phase until five days later on Wednesday, September 22.

As of writing, it’s not possible to obtain your UPS tracking number just yet (by entering your phone number under the ‘reference’ option), but expect that to happen later next week either on Wednesday or late Thursday.

What’s the status of your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro pre-order?