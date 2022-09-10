First iPhone 14 Pro Pre-Orders ‘Preparing to Ship’ in Canada

Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Preparing to ship iphone 14 pro

Did you participate in the gong show known as Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pre-orders on Friday morning? The Apple Store went online later than expected, and when it did, it only worked for a minute or two, before the checkout process got overwhelmed. Paybright financing customers had yet another headache this year as applications stalled on the website.

But for the trigger fingers out there that managed to snag an iPhone 14 Pro pre-order for launch day (like yours truly), the first orders have now reached the ‘Preparing to Ship’ phase.

Our iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB in the colour Deep Purple (did you think we’d get any other colour?) moved to the ‘Preparing to Ship’ phase this morning, and so did other orders as many of you let us know. That’s a pretty quick transition to this next phase of delivery. It’s slated to deliver on launch day, Friday, September 16.

Last year, iPhone 13 line up pre-orders took place on Friday, September 17. They didn’t reach the ‘Preparing to Ship’ phase until five days later on Wednesday, September 22.

As of writing, it’s not possible to obtain your UPS tracking number just yet (by entering your phone number under the ‘reference’ option), but expect that to happen later next week either on Wednesday or late Thursday.

What’s the status of your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro pre-order?

Other articles in the category: News

How to Use Emergency SOS via Satellite on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a new video tutorial on its Apple Support YouTube channel, explaining how to use the new Emergency SOS via Satellite feature on the recently unveiled iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. This year's entire iPhone lineup debuts Apple's long-rumoured Emergency SOS via Satellite functionality, which lets users send emergency texts even when there...
Nehal Malik
1 min ago

iPhone 14 Pro Max Delivery Estimates Slip into November

If you’re looking for an iPhone 14 Pro Max, delivery estimates have slipped into November. After initial pre-orders sold out yesterday, delivery estimates were showing for dates in mid to late October for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. As of writing, iPhone 14 Pro Max delivery estimates are showing October 25 to […]
Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Elon Musk’s Lawyers File Third Termination Notice for Twitter Deal

Elon Musk on Friday sent yet another letter to Twitter, terminating his $44 billion USD acquisition of the company — reports The Verge. This time, Musk's lawyers cited Twitter's sizeable severance payment of around $7 million USD to ex-security chief Peiter "Mudge" Zatko as cause for termination. The letter was addressed to Twitter's chief legal...
Nehal Malik
2 hours ago