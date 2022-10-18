Apple Debuts USB-C Woven Charge Cable with M2 iPad Pro, iPad 10

Apple today announced new M2 iPad Pro models, along with an all-new iPad and refreshed Apple TV 4K.

For the new M2 iPad Pro and iPad 10, Apple has debuted a new USB-C Woven Charge Cable (1m), included within the box, whereas existing older iPads get the standard USB-C to USB-C cable or USB-C to Lightning (iPad 9).

“This 1-metre charge cable is made with a woven design — with USB-C connectors on both ends — and is ideal for charging, syncing and transferring data between USB-C devices. Pair the USB-C Woven Charge Cable with a compatible USB-C power adapter to conveniently charge your devices from a power point and take advantage of fast-charging capabilities. USB‑C power adapters sold separately,” explains Apple.

You can buy the USB-C Woven Charge Cable on its own from Apple.ca for $25 CAD, with delivery by next week and also pick-up availability at Apple Stores.

Of course, cheaper third-party USB-C cables are available on Amazon.ca for example, such as this 2-pack from Anker offering 6-feet cables for $17.99. You get two six-foot USB-C cables and it costs $7 versus Apple’s 1m cable.