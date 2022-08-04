Apple’s 2022 iPad Design Reportedly Leaks, Home Button Still Alive [PICS]

Apple is expected to launch a new iteration of its base model iPad later this year, and the upcoming tablet has now been spotted in leaked CAD renders that allegedly originated from a case manufacturer (via MySmartPrice).

A design update has eluded the no-suffix iPad for generations, but that might change with this year’s model if the RAW CAD renders are anything to go by. The renders showcase a boxier, more squared-off design reminiscent of the pricier iPad models.

That said, the 10th-gen iPad carries the line’s massive bezels and bottom Touch ID button forward.

A June report indicated that the upcoming iPad model would feature Apple’s 5G-enabled A14 Bionic chip, a larger display, and a USB-C port. Apple should make haste in transitioning all of its devices to USB-C, given that an EU requirement expected to take effect by 2024 will force the tech giant to switch to the connectivity standard.

Unfortunately, the renders give nothing away as to the 2022 iPad’s internals or its charging port.

However, the display appears to be slightly larger than its predecessor’s. The 10th-gen iPad will reportedly get the same Retina display as the iPad Air 5, meaning it could be in for a slight upgrade in screen size to 10.5 or maybe even 10.9 inches.

Another design change showcased in the renders is the back camera setup, which now rests on an island and also includes an LED flash for the solitary snapper.

If the new entry-level iPad does get a larger screen, there will be even less setting it apart from the iPad Air. The new design and the switch to USB-C will essentially turn the base iPad into an iPad Air, but with a mobile processor instead of Apple’s desktop-grade M-series chips.

We could see Apple launch the 10th-gen iPad alongside this year’s iPhone lineup in September. What are your thoughts on everything we know so far about the upcoming iPad? Let us know in the comments below.