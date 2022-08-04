Apple’s 2022 iPad Design Reportedly Leaks, Home Button Still Alive [PICS]

Nehal Malik
7 hours ago

Apple is expected to launch a new iteration of its base model iPad later this year, and the upcoming tablet has now been spotted in leaked CAD renders that allegedly originated from a case manufacturer (via MySmartPrice).

A design update has eluded the no-suffix iPad for generations, but that might change with this year’s model if the RAW CAD renders are anything to go by. The renders showcase a boxier, more squared-off design reminiscent of the pricier iPad models.

That said, the 10th-gen iPad carries the line’s massive bezels and bottom Touch ID button forward.

A June report indicated that the upcoming iPad model would feature Apple’s 5G-enabled A14 Bionic chip, a larger display, and a USB-C port. Apple should make haste in transitioning all of its devices to USB-C, given that an EU requirement expected to take effect by 2024 will force the tech giant to switch to the connectivity standard.

Unfortunately, the renders give nothing away as to the 2022 iPad’s internals or its charging port.

However, the display appears to be slightly larger than its predecessor’s. The 10th-gen iPad will reportedly get the same Retina display as the iPad Air 5, meaning it could be in for a slight upgrade in screen size to 10.5 or maybe even 10.9 inches.

Another design change showcased in the renders is the back camera setup, which now rests on an island and also includes an LED flash for the solitary snapper.

If the new entry-level iPad does get a larger screen, there will be even less setting it apart from the iPad Air. The new design and the switch to USB-C will essentially turn the base iPad into an iPad Air, but with a mobile processor instead of Apple’s desktop-grade M-series chips.

We could see Apple launch the 10th-gen iPad alongside this year’s iPhone lineup in September. What are your thoughts on everything we know so far about the upcoming iPad? Let us know in the comments below.

Other articles in the category: iPad

Apple Delays iPadOS 16 Release Date to October, Says Report

If you were expecting to download iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 at the same time this fall, think again. That’s according to the latest report from Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman, who says Apple is delaying iPadOS 16’s release date by one month to October, citing unnamed sources. According to sources, the delay of iPadOS 16...
Gary Ng
1 day ago

Apple M1 iPads Now Support Super Ultra Wide Monitors in iPadOS 16 Beta 2

Image via u/Wphilipsen Apple released iPadOS 16 beta 2 yesterday alongside other equivalent betas of iOS 16 and more. For those with an M1 iPad Air or iPad Pro, you get exclusive access to the feature known as Stage Manager, which lets you view multiple apps on your iPad and external display, including drag and...
Gary Ng
1 month ago

Apple Confirms iPad No Longer Supported as Home Hub in iOS 16

Apple today confirmed that iPad users will no longer be able to use the tablets as HomeKit-enabled home hubs once they upgrade to iPadOS 16 later this fall — reports MacRumors. The company announced iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, and more at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier this month. While iPadOS 16 brings a...
Nehal Malik
1 month ago