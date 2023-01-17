2023 MacBook Pro Canadian Pricing with M2 Pro/Max Tops Out at $8,249

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

macbook pro canadian pricing 2023

Apple on Tuesday announced updated 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by its newest M2 Pro and M2 Max, the next-generations of Apple Silicon.

You can order these new MacBook Pro models in Canada today on Apple.ca, with pricing starting from $2,599 CAD.

Check out the full pricing below for these new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models in Canada…

The 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro starts with an M2 Pro with 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, plus 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $2,599 (education pricing starts at $2,399). Compared to entry M1 Pro pricing, the starting price is up $100 for the latest M2 Pro chip.

Custom upgrades are as follows:

  • M2 Pro with 12‑core CPU, 19‑core GPU and 16‑core Neural Engine: + $450
  • M2 Max with 12‑core CPU, 30‑core GPU and 16‑core Neural Engine (includes 32GB RAM): + $750
  • M2 Max with 12‑core CPU, 38‑core GPU and 16‑core Neural Engine (includes 32GB RAM): +$1,000
  • M2 Max with 64GB unified memory: +$500
  • M2 Max with 96GB unified memory: +$1,000
  • 1TB SSD storage: + $250
  • 2TB SSD storage: + $750
  • 4TB SSD storage: + $1,500
  • 8TB SSD storage: + $3,000

The M2 Pro includes a 67W USB-C Power Adapter, while the M2 Max includes a higher-powered 96W USB-C Power Adapter (it’s a $16 upgrade for the M2 Pro).

The 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro starts with an M2 Pro with 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, plus 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $3,199 (education pricing starts at $2,939). Compared to entry M1 Max pricing, the starting price is up $50 for the latest M2 Pro chip

Custom upgrades are as follows:

  • M2 Max with 12‑core CPU, 30‑core GPU and 16‑core Neural Engine (includes 32GB RAM): + $250
  • M2 Max with 12‑core CPU, 38‑core GPU and 16‑core Neural Engine (includes 32GB RAM): + $550
  • M2 Max with 64GB unified memory: +$500
  • M2 Max (only 38-core GPU) with 96GB unified memory: +$1,000
  • 1TB SSD storage: + $250
  • 2TB SSD storage: + $750
  • 4TB SSD storage: + $1,500
  • 8TB SSD storage: + $3,000

The 8TB SSD storage upgrade has increased $250 compared to 2021 pricing.

If you want a fully-maxed out 16-inch MacBook Pro with 12‑core CPU and 38‑core GPU, along with 96GB RAM and 8TB SSD, it’ll cost you a hefty $8,249 CAD.

You can order these new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max today on Apple.ca, with delivery and availability set for Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

