10th-Gen iPad is Reported to Have Slower USB-C Port Compared to Other Models

It’s been discovered that Apple’s new 10th-gen iPad is equipped with a slower USB-C port. This is in comparison to the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini models. The results of this could impact data transfer speeds for users.

Upon the launch of the latest iPad, Apple had not discussed any refinements made to the USB-C port. However, hands-on reviews of the unit from various outlets report that the iPad indeed offers a slower USB-C connection. As noted by MacRumors, a review from The Verge states that the 10th-gen iPad is limited to USB-C 2.0 speeds of 480 Mbps.

For the user, 480 Mbps impacts the transfer speeds of files, photos, videos, etc. As far as a worthy comparison, the transfer speeds of the 10th-generation iPad and its USB-C is on par with the ninth-gen iPad and its Lightning connectivity. When we look at all other contemporary iPad models available, each has improved transfer speeds. Apple has equipped the iPad Pro with Thunderbolt 3 transfer speeds. This equates to 40 Gbps. The fifth-gen iPad Air supports 10 Gbps. Finally, the latest iPad Air offers 5 Gbps speeds.

Strangely, Apple hasn’t offered any insight into the use of a slower USB-C 2.0 port on the product page. For some users, this will go unnoticed. However, it’s certainly worth mentioning for those intending to transfer large files as it will take longer than on another compatible device.

Apple’s 10th-gen iPad is available in Canada, starting at $599. While the USB-C transferring speeds may leave some wanting more, this model does offer quite a number of great specs. For starters, it is powered by the A14 Bionic chip. It supports a 10.9-inch LED display. Apple includes 5G support on cellular models as well as Wi-Fi 6. Plus, the unit enables Touch ID, and supports the new two-piece Magic Keyboard Folio accessory.