iPhoneinCanada’s 2022 Back-to-School Gift Guide

The back-to-school shopping season is upon us. As August begins to draw a close, students across Canada are preparing for their return to school and campus. Whether is high school, college, or university, there’s no shortage of new tech and supplies out there to help you get through the school year.

We’ve compiled a list ranging from laptops, cameras, smartphone accessories and even some fun tech to help you settle in. Back-to-school doesn’t have to be all work and no play. So, whether you’re heading back to a classroom, or learning remotely, check out our picks for back-to-school essentials.

Surface Laptop Go 2 (starting from $739.99)

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2 is a wonderful lightweight notebook for the school year. Its 12.4-inch touchscreen is a great size for writing notes and or attending virtual classes. The device is extremely light, making it perfect to pack in a bag and take with you to class. The Surface Laptop Go 2 is powered by a Quad Core 11th Gen Intel i5-1135G7 processor and has 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4x RAM memory options. Additionally, you’ll find a USC-C, USB-A, and Surface Connect port. To get you through the day, this laptop offers around 13 hours of battery life.

Available through Microsoft or Amazon

iPad Air (starting from $689)

Apple’s iPad Air serves as another great on-the-go device. The iPad Air is able to reliably be used for writing notes and docs when paired with the Magic Keyboard. Students can also jot down notes, mark up screenshots and more with the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil. Additionally, the iPad Air is a fantastic option for an e-reader. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen offers a great display, even when streaming media or playing games. All while being powered by Apple’s M1 processor.

Available through Apple or Amazon

AirPods Pro ($329)

Whether you’re commuting to class or want some great audio during a virtual class, a pair of AirPod Pros can be a great choice for earbuds. They offer an Active Noise Cancellation if you’re concentrating on a project or class. Additionally, the earbuds support Transparency Mode, which enables the wearer to hear their surroundings The AirPods Pro features a battery life of around four hours with up to 24 hours with the charging case.

Available through Apple or Amazon

Kensington SmartFit Adjustable Ergonomic Laptop Riser ($29.99)

Working and studying from a laptop is great but can often put a strain on the body. Thus a laptop riser can not only support the neck and shoulders but also provide more circulation to the laptop. Kensington’s rise is a cost-efficient option. It provides a 2-in-1 design to enable height and angle adjustments. It supports laptops and tablets up to 14-inches. Plus, it features anti-slip foot pads to prevent the riser from sliding.

Available through Kensington or Amazon

Google Pixel 6 (starting from $799)

For students returning to class, having access to a reliable and efficient smartphone is important. For those in the Android ecosystem, the Google Pixel 6 is a wonderful option. It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ display and 128GB/256GB storage options. Powered by Google’s custom Tensor chip, the Pixel 6 supports 80-percent faster performance than its predecessor. The battery supports 24 hours battery life with fast charging of 50% in up to 30 minutes. The rear camera array features a 50MP wide camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

Available through Google and Amazon

ROG Strix 27-inch 1440p Monitor ($635)

If you’re working or studying from a desktop PC and in need of a new monitor, the ROG Strix XG27AQ is a solid option. It offers 1440p HDR with a very respectable 144Hz. Included are two HDMI ports, a Display Port, two USB 3.0 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, with RGB lighting options. The wide monitor is great for its multitasking ability. Additionally, if you’re looking for a monitor that can double as a display for gaming, ROG’s display supports G-Sync, Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync, and has Variable Refresh Rate support.

Available through Amazon or Best Buy

DockTeck 4-in-1 Hub ($59.99)

It feels as though no matter the laptop, there are never enough ports when you need them most. For students on the go, having access to a reliable port hub can be crucial. DockTeck offers a 4-in-1 docking hub for file transferring, displays, and more. The hub supports a 4K UHD HDMI port, USB 3.0 port, USB C 100W PD charging and a 1Gbps Ethernet port. The USB 3.0 port offers data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps. The hub itself connects via USB-C.

Available through Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K ($69.99)

Just because you or someone you know is returning to class doesn’t mean there isn’t time to catch up on the latest from the many streaming services. Roku offers an easy-to-use, small, and streamlined streaming stick in order to do so. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K plugs into an HDMI port and connects over Wi-Fi, reducing the clutter in a room or dorm. It also enables 4K streaming across many services like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, and Paramount+. It also comes with the Roku Remote with voice control options.

Available through Amazon or Best Buy

Xbox Series S ($379.99)

Maybe gaming is more up your alley. Keeping with the theme of minimal real estate, Microsoft’s Xbox Series S offers a chance to play current-gen games without having a cumbersome console to worry about. The digital-only Series S offers the ability to play games at 1440p with 4K upscaling at up to 120FPS. It comes with the super speedy NVMe SSD and features Microsoft’s Smart Delivery support, expandable storage, and more.

Available through Microsoft or Amazon