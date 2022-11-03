$50 Million CRT Class Action Starts Sending Payouts After Appeals Delay

Gary Ng
30 mins ago

crt class action lawsuit

Back in August 2020, the $49.8 million Canadian CRT class action settlement announced it was ready to start sending out payments, 21 months after the case was approved.

The class action was related to alleged price-fixing by numerous makers of cathode ray tube (CRT) monitors in Canada, involving companies such as Samsung, Panasonic, Toshiba, Hitachi, LG and more.

Now, just when you thought payment was coming—not so fast. On Thursday afternoon, the Canadian CRT Class Action emailed class members to say e-Transfer payments are forthcoming. The delay was “due to class member appeals,” says the class action, adding “we apologize for this delay.”

Here’s what the Interac e-transfer should look like:

The email says an Interac e-Transfer is coming and those without auto deposit set up will have to enter their security answer, which was provided in the email as well. The CRT Class Action says “it is anticipated that all claims will receive a minimum payment of $20.”

Payments to approved class members started on October 28, 2022, while all cheques were mailed on October 31, 2022. Interac e-Transfers started sending in batches back on October 28, 2022 and will complete by November 18, 2022.

Did you get paid today from this CRT Class Action?

Other articles in the category: News

Twelve South Debuts ‘HoverBar Tower’ Floor Stand for iPad

The folks over at Twelve South have just debuted their new HoverBar Tower flexible floor stand for the iPad. Users can attach their iPad to the height-adjustable stand and work out with their favorite trainers anywhere around the home. You can Position the floor stand low to the ground for a yoga class, at eye-level...
Usman Qureshi
4 hours ago

Hudson’s Bay, Meta Invite Canadians to a Magical AR Experience at Holiday Windows

This year, Hudson’s Bay’s iconic holiday window tradition includes a Meta-powered digital extension, which brings an immersive augmented reality (AR) experience to all of Canada. The 5-window holiday display along Queen Street in downtown Toronto is a cherished tradition for Torontonians and visitors alike. For the first time ever, the digital extension will transport Canadians...
Usman Qureshi
4 hours ago

Paramount+ Canada Pricing Increases to $9.99, Jumping 67%

The price increases for streaming services aren’t stopping anytime soon, it appears. The latest price hike has now hit customers of Paramount+ Canada, with both monthly and annual prices jumping significantly. Paramount+ Canada announced a price increase on November 1 from $5.99 CAD to $9.99 CAD per month, an increase of 67%. The annual subscription […]
Gary Ng
4 hours ago