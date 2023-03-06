A New Apple iPhone 14 Colour is ‘Imminent’, Says Gurman

Last March, Apple held a special event on the 8th that unveiled new iPhone 13 lineup colours, iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5, Mac Studio and Studio Display, plus the all-new M1 Ultra chip.

There doesn’t appear to be a March special event for 2023, but recent rumours claim a new iPhone 14 colour is coming for spring, according to Mac Otakara and 9to5Mac.

The iPhone 13 lineup debuted in green last year, and this year’s rumour is it might be yellow for iPhone 14.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, he said on Monday a new iPhone 14 color is “imminent.”

“Nearly a year to the day after the announcement of the green iPhone 13, a new iPhone 14 color is indeed imminent,” said Gurman.

For iPhone 12, Apple debuted a purple version of the phone as part of a spring announcement in April 2021, the same time AirTags debuted.

The last time a yellow colour was offered that was back with the iPhone 11 in the fall of 2019.

Given how Apple likes to make announcements on a Tuesday, we could see something debut as soon as tomorrow? Stay tuned for more…