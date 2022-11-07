Airbnb to Start Showing Total Pricing in Search Next Month

Brian Chesky, CEO and Co-Founder of Airbnb, in a Twitter thread today announced new changes coming to how the platform displays prices to improve transparency and eliminate hidden fees (like mysterious cleaning surcharges, which many have been complaining about).

Starting in December, users will have a “Display total price” toggle that will switch from Airbnb’s default, nightly pricing for stays to a total pricing formula that will tell users exactly how much they’ll pay (before or after taxes, depending on region) for the entire duration of their stay.

With the toggle turned on, users will see start seeing total prices in search results, as well as on the map, price filter, and listing page. They will also be able to check out a full price breakdown of their total — which will include Airbnb’s service fee, discounts, and taxes — when checking out.

In addition, Airbnb is changing the platform’s search ranking algorithm to prioritize the total price of a stay rather than the nightly price. “The highest quality homes with the best total prices will rank higher in search results,” Chesky explained.

I’ve heard you loud and clear—you feel like prices aren’t transparent and checkout tasks are a pain. That’s why we’re making 4 changes: 1. Starting next month, you’ll be able to see the total price you're paying up front. pic.twitter.com/58zodrzU3g — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) November 7, 2022

Other announcements from Chesky included new pricing and discount tools for Hosts that will allow them to set more competitive prices. He also said that Airbnb is eliminating unreasonable checkout tasks.

“You shouldn’t have to do unreasonable checkout tasks, such as stripping the beds, doing the laundry, or vacuuming,” the Airbnb CEO said. “But we think it’s reasonable to turn off the lights, throw food in the trash, and lock the doors—just as you would when leaving your own home.”

Chesky added that “if Hosts have checkout requests, they should be reasonable and shown to you before you book.”

Airbnb’s price display and transparency updates come after the company gave its app and website a complete facelift and major new features earlier this year. The company has also completely embraced working from home, allowing employees to “live and work anywhere.”