Celebrate the Spooky Season with Amazon Alexa Halloween Updates

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

With the spooky season right around the corner, Amazon has rolled out a handful of Alexa updates, tips, and tricks to get you and your family into the Halloween spirit.

Halloween is all about transforming into something or someone else for the night and this year Alexa is an expert at taking on new personalities. Try asking any Alex-enabled device using the below utterance:

  • “Alexa, put on your Halloween costume”

Get your family into the Halloween spirit with some ghoulish Alexa utterances. Say the below utterances to any Alexa-enabled device to bring Alexa into your Halloween celebrations:

  • “Alexa, give me a pet costume idea”
  • “Alexa, tell me what I should be for Halloween”
  • “Alexa, how many days until Halloween”
  • “Alexa, trick or treat”
  • “Alexa, start Ghost Stories”

For the kids, the new Echo Dot Kids already come in full costume.

Try any of the utterances mentioned above on the adorable Owl or Dragon Echo Dot Kids and rest assured that both are equipped with parental controls.

To try something new this year and create your own Halloween goodies, ask your Echo Show 15 for Halloween Recipes and you will be pleasantly surprised by these clever and simple snacks and sweets.

Or simply curl up and enjoy a Halloween movie marathon. Ensure you have the endless entertainment you need this season with Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Enjoy your favorite show or movies on Halloween while keeping an eye out for trick-or-treaters at your front door with the Picture-in-Picture feature.

