Eero Announces PoE 6, PoE Gateway, Pro Installers, and More

Eero, an Amazon company, has just announced a new range of WiFi solutions, including eero PoE 6 and eero PoE Gateway Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) devices, for setting up faster, reliable WiFi networks at homes and businesses.

The eero PoE 6 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 PoE access point that provides up to 2,000 square feet of coverage and supports more than 100 connected devices.

It supports 160 MHz channels and wireless speeds up to 1.5 gigabits per second (Gbps). It can go almost anywhere ethernet cable can be pulled, making it easy to flush mount to ceilings and walls.

Meanwhile, the eero PoE Gateway is a high-performance wired gateway that supports Internet Service speeds up to 10 Gbps with two 10 gigabits (GbE) ports and eight PoE-enabled 2.5 GbE ports.

The eero PoE 6 powers a range of PoE devices like access points and security cameras with an available 100 W of PoE power output when used with the 140 W eero power adapter.

The eero PoE 6 will be available early next year for $399.99 CAD, whereas eero PoE Gateway will be available through select ISP partners in Canada in October for $859.99 CAD.

Moreover, eero Built-in adds eero mesh wifi technology, including TrueMesh, directly into the latest generation of Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock, making them the first Amazon Echo devices to serve as mesh wifi extenders.

We’re bringing eero Built-in to the all-new Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock (5th generation), as well as the 4th gen Echo on Oct. 20. In the coming months, we’ll also bring eero Built-in to the 4th gen Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock through an over-the-air update.

Alongside new hardware, the company has also announced eero for Pro Installers, which bring new software access tools to professional installers, designed to help quickly set up a customer’s wifi network and manage issues remotely through the eero app.