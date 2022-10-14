Amazon Canada Now Has 41,000+ Canadian Third Party Sellers

Amazon Canada has released its 2021 Small Business Empowerment Report, providing details into third party sellers on its online platform, ranging from small to medium-sized businesses.

The online retailer says there’s now over 41,000 Canadian selling partners. In 2021, the total sales of its Canadian selling partners on Amazon.ca saw combined revenue increase 20% year over year.

There are over 4,000 Canadian selling partners with over $100,000 in sales, up 16% compared to a year ago. There are over 1,000 selling partners with over $500,000 in sales, up 15% year-over-year. Its Canadian selling partners averaged over $85,000 in annual sales, up 13%.

In 2021, Amazon says over 25,000 selling partners used the company’s Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) service, increasing 20% year-over-year. This service lets selling partners ship their goods to Amazon, who will then take care of online payment, shipping and returns.

Amazon says in 2021, its Canadian selling partners sold over 100 million products. The company highlighted third party sellers such as:

Earlier this week, Amazon held its ‘Prime Early Access Sale’, essentially its unofficial second Prime Day event of the year. The company said “tens of millions of Prime Members” shopped the holiday kick-off event, with over 100 million items ordered from its selling partners.

“Our Prime Early Access Sale was a great kickoff to the holidays, and the best part is that it’s only the beginning. Customers will find millions of must-have deals throughout the season that will help them continue to save money on gifts for loved ones,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Stores, in a statement. “We know our employees, vendors, and selling partners show incredible dedication to delivering a great experience during the holidays, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to serving customers during this special time of the year.”