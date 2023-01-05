Amazon Confirms It’s Eliminating 18,000 Total Jobs, After Memo Leaks

Amazon today announced plans to cut more jobs, bringing the total number of layoffs at the company since November 2022 to more than 18,000.

The company will start communicating with employees impacted by the layoffs starting January 18. According to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, the decision to cut more jobs was part of Amazon’s “annual planning process for 2023.” He said:

S-team [senior leadership team] and I are deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don’t take these decisions lightly or underestimate how much they might affect the lives of those who are impacted. We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.

The news comes after Jassy told employees in a November memo that layoffs would continue into 2023.

“This year’s review has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we’ve hired rapidly over the last several years,” the Amazon CEO said.

Jassy added that Amazon originally intended to announce the terminations after affected employees had been notified, but the company decided to go public sooner since the information was leaked by someone on the executive team.

November’s layoffs, numbering about 10,000 jobs, mainly impacted Amazon’s Devices and Books businesses but were accompanied by a voluntary reduction offer for some employees in the company’s People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) division.

The latest cutbacks will impact several teams across the company, but the majority of role eliminations will be in the Amazon Stores and PXT departments.

“To those impacted by these reductions, I want you to know how grateful I am for your contributions to Amazon, and the work you have done on behalf of customers. You have made a meaningful difference in a lot of customers’ lives,” Jassy concluded.