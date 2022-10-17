Amazon Devices September Round-up: Kindle Scribe, Fire TV Omni QLED, and More

Alexa is getting smarter and more complex every single day by finding new ways of applying learned behaviours to new and different scenarios. Currently built into more than 100,000,000 devices worldwide, Alexa and the Echo suite of devices continue to evolve.

Check out the top Amazon devices and Alexa updates you need to know for the month of September 2022:

Amazon Annual Devices & Services Event

The following new Amazon devices will be available in Canada:

Celebrate the Spooky Season with the Help of Amazon Devices!

Alexa will get you into the Halloween mood with spooky sounds, fun smart light effects and a game of Trick or Treat!

Just say: “Alexa start halloween.” You can enable this in the Alexa app. Go to Routines>Featured and you should see it there!

You can also ask Alexa: