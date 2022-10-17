Amazon Devices September Round-up: Kindle Scribe, Fire TV Omni QLED, and More
Alexa is getting smarter and more complex every single day by finding new ways of applying learned behaviours to new and different scenarios. Currently built into more than 100,000,000 devices worldwide, Alexa and the Echo suite of devices continue to evolve.
Check out the top Amazon devices and Alexa updates you need to know for the month of September 2022:
Amazon Annual Devices & Services Event
The following new Amazon devices will be available in Canada:
- Kindle Scribe: Featuring the world’s first 10.2-inch, 300 ppi adjustable front-light display, Kindle Scribe delivers crisp text for readers. It also offers a premium writing experience for adding handwritten sticky notes in millions of books and documents, journaling, and more. The Kindle Scribe will be available starting at $429 in Tungsten with options for 16 GB, 32 GB, or 64 GB of storage.
- Fire TV Omni QLED Series: The Fire TV Omni QLED Series is Amazon’s smartest TV lineup ever. It features a stunning 4K Quantum Dot Technology (QLED) display with full-array local dimming of up to 96 zones. Plus, with hands-free Alexa, you can find apps, discover shows, manage playback, and control the Ambient Experience using your voice. The Fire TV Omni QLED Series is available for pre-order starting today available in 65” for $1069.99 and 75” for $1499.99.
- Fire TV Cube: The third generation of Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s best Fire TV streaming media player yet, with a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor that makes it 20% more powerful than the previous generation. The all-new Fire TV Cube is available in Canada for $189.99. Alexa Voice Remote Pro is available on Amazon.ca for $44.99 in Canada.
- Echo Dot Kids: Echo Dot Kids combines an Echo Dot with an Owl or Dragon design, Amazon Kids features and parental controls, one year of Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. Echo Dot with Clock is available in Cloud Blue, and the original Glacier White for $79.99.
- Echo Studio: Already the best-sounding Echo speaker, Echo Studio is now getting even better via over-the-air updates with new spatial audio processing technology and frequency range extension. This custom-built spatial audio processing technology is designed to enhance stereo sound, making music and movie soundtracks feel closer to the listener with greater width, clarity, and presence. Echo Studio is available for $259.99 in new Glacier White and Charcoal. Pre-orders start today, and devices begin shipping next month.
- eero PoE 6 + eero PoE Gateway: The eero PoE 6 and eero PoE Gateway are Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) devices that can be easily installed and use wired infrastructure to deliver fast, reliable wifi throughout homes and businesses. eero PoE 6 will be available early next year (MSRP: $399.99 CAD). eero PoE Gateway – will be available through select ISP partners in Canada in October (MSRP: $859.99 CAD).
- eero for Pro Installers: With eero for Pro Installers, professional installers gain access to a new set of software tools designed to help quickly set up a customer’s wifi network and manage issues remotely through the eero app. It also includes the ability to easily transfer networks from installers to customers
Celebrate the Spooky Season with the Help of Amazon Devices!
Alexa will get you into the Halloween mood with spooky sounds, fun smart light effects and a game of Trick or Treat!
Just say: “Alexa start halloween.” You can enable this in the Alexa app. Go to Routines>Featured and you should see it there!
You can also ask Alexa:
- “Alexa, how many days until Halloween?”
- “Alexa, put on your Halloween costume.”
- “Alexa, which monster am I?”
- “Alexa, Quiz me on horror movies?”
- “Alexa, what should I wear for Halloween?”
- “Alexa, give me a pet costume idea.”
- “Alexa, trick or treat!”
- “Alexa, tell me a scary story.”
- “Alexa, sing a Halloween song.”
- “Alexa, rap for Halloween.”
- “Alexa, make a potion.”
- “Alexa, scare me!”
- “Alexa, tell me a scary fact.”
- “Alexa, quiz me on Halloween