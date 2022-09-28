Amazon Introduces New Fire TV Cube, Alexa Voice Remote Pro

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Amazon has just unveiled its last Fire TV streaming media player yet, the all-new Fire TV Cube with an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor that makes it 20% more powerful than the previous generation.

Fire TV Cube 3 jpg

The supercharged processor in the third-generation Fire TV Cube increases app launch speeds, making this Fire TV’s smoothest and most fluid streaming media player experience to date.

Fire TV Cube can be controlled entirely hands-free with Alexa and includes support for cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

It also offers a range of new features, including an HDMI input port, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Super Resolution Upscaling.

The all-new Fire TV Cube is available for pre-order today in Canada for $189.99.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro 2 jpg

Amazon has also introduced a new Alexa Voice Remote Pro today, which also debuts a Remote Finder feature to help customers find misplaced remotes more easily.

Two new customizable buttons make getting to your favorite content and Alexa commands quicker and easier. You can personalize your remote by programming these buttons to create one-touch shortcuts to favorite apps, channels, and anything Alexa can do.

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is available for pre-order today on Amazon.ca for $44.99 in Canada.

To see which Fire TV devices are compatible with Alexa Voice Remote Pro, check out the compatibility checker.

Other articles in the category: News

iPhone 14 SOS vs. Garmin inReach [VIDEO]

Garmin has just announced a new model in their inReach satellite communicator lineup, the inReach Messenger, which seems to offer similar functionality as the iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite. The new inReach Messenger launches with a new app called Messenger, which will soon work with a number of recent inReach devices. This app aims to...
Usman Qureshi
40 mins ago

Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 Durability Test [VIDEO]

The all-new Apple Watch Ultra officially went on sale last week, debuting the biggest change to Apple Watch yet, with the watch sporting features targeting extreme athletes. The Apple Watch Ultra has been designed to compete with the likes of Garmin, Suunto, Polar, and Coros, and boasts a suite of high-end features and improvements, including...
Usman Qureshi
50 mins ago

iFixit Publishes AirPods Pro 2 Teardown [VIDEO]

The experts over at iFixit have just published their signature teardown of Apple's latest generation AirPods Pro 2 on their official YouTube channel, labeling it as “still completely unrepairable." Yesterday, Lumafield shared a nondestructive teardown of the AirPods Pro 2 using a Neptune industrial CT scanner, and compared it to the first-generation AirPods Pro. The...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago