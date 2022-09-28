Amazon Introduces New Fire TV Cube, Alexa Voice Remote Pro

Amazon has just unveiled its last Fire TV streaming media player yet, the all-new Fire TV Cube with an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor that makes it 20% more powerful than the previous generation.

The supercharged processor in the third-generation Fire TV Cube increases app launch speeds, making this Fire TV’s smoothest and most fluid streaming media player experience to date.

Fire TV Cube can be controlled entirely hands-free with Alexa and includes support for cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

It also offers a range of new features, including an HDMI input port, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Super Resolution Upscaling.

The all-new Fire TV Cube is available for pre-order today in Canada for $189.99.

Amazon has also introduced a new Alexa Voice Remote Pro today, which also debuts a Remote Finder feature to help customers find misplaced remotes more easily.

Two new customizable buttons make getting to your favorite content and Alexa commands quicker and easier. You can personalize your remote by programming these buttons to create one-touch shortcuts to favorite apps, channels, and anything Alexa can do.

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is available for pre-order today on Amazon.ca for $44.99 in Canada.

To see which Fire TV devices are compatible with Alexa Voice Remote Pro, check out the compatibility checker.