Amazon Launches Echo Dot Kids in Canada

Amazon announced an all-new Alexa experience built just for kids today, with the launch of Echo Dot Kids.

Echo Dot Kids come with Owl or Dragon designs and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. If your speaker breaks, Amazon will replace it. Also included are parental controls (time limits; explicit lyric filtering) and one year of Amazon Kids+.

Also, new today is Amazon Kids+ on Alexa, offering access to hundreds of audiobooks and stories, along with 8 ad-free radio stations and premium Alexa kids’ skills. Amazon Kids+ offers kid-friendly books, family movies, TV shows, educational apps, audiobooks, stories, and games.

Kids can get started just by saying, “Alexa, open Amazon Kids”, and the smart assistant will recommend a book, skill and more.

Fun Kids Radio will include thousands of songs, including Fun Kids Non Stop, Fun Kids Party, and Fun Kids Sleep Sounds. There will also be news and international stories tailored for kids, from sports to fashion to science and more.

Alexa Kids Skills include the likes of Amazon Storytime, Amazon Math, You Choose Epic History, Frozen SING!, and Ghostbusters: Franchise 84, offering entertainment and education.

Echo Dot Kids also acts as an alarm for your kids, allowing them to wake up to their favourite characters, including Moana, Rapunzel, Olaf from Frozen and Judy Hopps from Zootopia.

Parents can also create Alexa voice IDs for kids so the voice assistant can learn who is speaking and switch to Amazon Kids mode when relevant.

With Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) and Echo Show 15, Amazon will let parents set up visual IDs for kids, that remain encrypted on the device. When your child is recognized, relevant content is shown on the screen. You can even show personalized content, such as a note from a family member, for example.

Amazon Kids+ on Alexa will launch via the Alexa app to new and existing Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Flex, Echo Plus, Echo Show, and Echo Studio devices, through an over-the-air software update set to roll out on October 20.

Echo Dot Kids can be pre-ordered today for $79.99 in Canada, with shipping starting on October 20, 2022.