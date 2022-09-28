Amazon Launches Echo Studio in White, Gets Improved Audio Technology Update for All

Amazon today announced at its special event an update to its best-sounding Echo speaker, the Echo Studio. This speaker is now available in Glacier White, joining Charcoal, while it also gets some enhanced audio technology updates, that will be available for all existing and new users.

New custom spatial audio processing technology and frequency range extension debuts, offering enhanced stereo sound, to bring greater width, clarity and presence to music and movie soundtracks.

Echo Studio will now “mirror the performance of a hi-fi stereo system, so vocal performances are more present in the center, while the stereo panned instruments are better defined on the side, creating a more immersive sound experience that reproduces the artist’s intent,” explained the company in a press release.

Amazon says frequency range extension technology brings better performance, improved mid-range clarity, and deeper bass. This new spatial audio processing technology will also be available on Echo Show 15 and roll out to other compatible Echo devices in the future. Echo Studio already supports Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio.

Echo Studio impressed us when we went hands-on with the speaker, when compared to Apple’s HomePod and the Sonos One.

You can pre-order Echo Studio today in Canada in new Glacier White for $259.99 CAD, while devices start shipping on October 20, 2022.