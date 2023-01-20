Amazon Music Unlimited Prices to Increase in Canada

Amazon plans to increase the price of its Amazon Music Unlimited service in Canada.

According to an update on Amazon’s support page, it says there are “2023 Music Subscription Plan Pricing Changes” coming. “To help us bring you even more content and features, we’re updating the prices of select Amazon Music Unlimited plans,” said Amazon.

The affected plans are the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan, set to increase from $9.99 to $10.99 CAD per month. Amazon says the pricing changes will kick in on February 21, 2023.

“You will begin seeing the new price, plus applicable taxes, on your first bill after that date,” says Amazon.

If you’re on a trial period or signed up under a promo offer, Amazon says you will “continue to receive the discounted rate for the remainder of your promotion period.” It goes on to add, “once that period ends, we will honor the original subscription price, plus applicable taxes, for one billing cycle. The new pricing, plus applicable taxes, will go into effect on the bill after that.”

For new subscribers, Amazon Music Unlimited offers a free 30-day trial. For signed-in Prime members, it’s currently showing a message of $8.99/month for the Individual plan (outside of Quebec).

Quebec customers aren’t eligible for Amazon Music Unlimited trials. They get their first two months for a one-time charge of $9.99 CAD ($7.99 CAD for Prime members) for an Individual plan or $14.99 for a Family plan.

The price increases to Amazon Music Unlimited are also coming to the U.S. and UK, also increasing from $9.99 to $10.99 in local currencies, as spotted by Billboard.

