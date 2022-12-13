Amazon Prime Gaming December 2022: Dishonored 2, Metal Slug, and More
Amazon Prime Gaming is adding even more free titles to its catalogue this month. After adding a list of games including Quake, Spinch, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and more, subscribers can expect additional titles.
From December 27th through January 3rd, 2023, Amazon Prime Gaming is offering multiple free PC games to Prime subscribers. These include Dishonored, Metal Slug, and more. Closing out the month of December and kickstarting the new year, the following games will become available:
- Dishonored 2
- Metal Slug
- Metal Slug X
- Metal Slug 3
- Real Bout Fatal Fury
- The King of Fighters 2003
- The Last Blade
- The Last Blade 2
- Twinkle Star Sprites
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
In addition to the additions to the Prime Gaming Catalogue for December, subscribers can also snag a number of premium perks. For instance, Prime subscribers can grab a Premium Bundle for Farm Heroes Saga, which includes:
- 40 Gold Bars
- 24-Hours Unlimited Lives
- Shovel
- Hunter
- Tractor
Additionally, Candy Crush Soda Saga players can also find a Premium Bundle of their own for today (December 13th) only. This bundle includes:
- 2 Color Bombs
- 24-hour Striped Candy
- 24-hour Wrapped Candy
- 2 Double Fish
- 2 Coloring Candy
- 24-hour Unlimited Lives
On December 14th, Candy Crush joins the Prime Gaming roster. To celebrate, Prime Gaming is offering a Premium Bundle, featuring:
- 50 Gold Bars
- 2 Color Bombs
- 1 Striped and Wrapped
- 1 Lucky Candy
- 1 Coconut Wheel
- 1 Jelly Fish
- 1 Lollipop Hammer
- 1 Switch
- 1 30-minute Color Bomb
- 1 30-minute Striped and Wrapped
- 1 30-minute of Unlimited Lives
- Farm Heroes Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, and Candy Crush Saga content are not available in India
On top of access to monthly free games and bonuses, Prime members are given a free monthly channel subscription to Twitch. Perks from Prime’s two-day shipping and Prime Video, including unlimited access to Amazon’s TV and film catalogue are available as well to subscribers.