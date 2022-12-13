Amazon Prime Gaming December 2022: Dishonored 2, Metal Slug, and More

Amazon Prime Gaming is adding even more free titles to its catalogue this month. After adding a list of games including Quake, Spinch, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and more, subscribers can expect additional titles.

From December 27th through January 3rd, 2023, Amazon Prime Gaming is offering multiple free PC games to Prime subscribers. These include Dishonored, Metal Slug, and more. Closing out the month of December and kickstarting the new year, the following games will become available:

Dishonored 2

Metal Slug

Metal Slug X

Metal Slug 3

Real Bout Fatal Fury

The King of Fighters 2003

The Last Blade

The Last Blade 2

Twinkle Star Sprites

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

In addition to the additions to the Prime Gaming Catalogue for December, subscribers can also snag a number of premium perks. For instance, Prime subscribers can grab a Premium Bundle for Farm Heroes Saga, which includes:

40 Gold Bars

24-Hours Unlimited Lives

Shovel

Hunter

Tractor

Additionally, Candy Crush Soda Saga players can also find a Premium Bundle of their own for today (December 13th) only. This bundle includes:

2 Color Bombs

24-hour Striped Candy

24-hour Wrapped Candy

2 Double Fish

2 Coloring Candy

24-hour Unlimited Lives

On December 14th, Candy Crush joins the Prime Gaming roster. To celebrate, Prime Gaming is offering a Premium Bundle, featuring:

50 Gold Bars

2 Color Bombs

1 Striped and Wrapped

1 Lucky Candy

1 Coconut Wheel

1 Jelly Fish

1 Lollipop Hammer

1 Switch

1 30-minute Color Bomb

1 30-minute Striped and Wrapped

1 30-minute of Unlimited Lives

Farm Heroes Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, and Candy Crush Saga content are not available in India

On top of access to monthly free games and bonuses, Prime members are given a free monthly channel subscription to Twitch. Perks from Prime’s two-day shipping and Prime Video, including unlimited access to Amazon’s TV and film catalogue are available as well to subscribers.