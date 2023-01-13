Unique Puzzle Game ‘Illustrated’ Hits Apple Arcade

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

Available now to Apple Arcade subscribers on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, Illustrated is a unique puzzle game that immerses you in beautiful illustrations.

Illustrated

Each puzzle begins with an illustration represented as an early concept sketch, paired with the concealed words of the artist’s story behind their work of art.

Your objective is to solve the puzzle, strategically using both sides – illustration and story.

With every correctly-placed piece, the illustration comes alive with colour while the words of the story are slowly revealed. Upon completion, the full-colour masterpiece and story are revealed together in unity.

Illustrated offers over 5 hours of custom-composed music and beautiful sound effects that provide an even deeper dimension to gameplay.

Some highlights of the game include:

  • Hundreds of beautiful illustrations across a wide range of artistic genres by famous artists from around the world
  • Now featuring Van Gogh puzzles by the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. Learn about Van Gogh and his artwork and experience these masterpieces in a way never experienced before
  • Creative gameplay that uniquely blends jigsaw and word puzzle together
  • Engaging puzzling for all ages. Hundreds of beautiful illustrations feature a wide variety of artistic mediums and genres, created by artists from all over the world
  • Puzzle illustrations are paired with stories written by each artist – each giving you a glimpse into what inspired them to create their masterpiece
  • Real-time multiplayer brings friends and family together to build puzzles together from anywhere in the world

You can download Illustrated for free if you have a subscription to Apple Arcade.

