Apple Card Tops Credit Card Satisfaction Study, Still Not in Canada

Apple Card and issuer Goldman Sachs have ranked no.1 in the Midsize Credit Card Issuer segment of the annual J.D. Power US Credit Card Satisfaction Study for the second year in a row.

The Apple Card Mastercard credit card and Goldman Sachs also ranked highest across interaction, credit card terms, communication, benefits and services, and rewards categories.

“Enhancing our customers’ lives is at the heart of what we do, so we are honored to have Apple Card and issuer Goldman Sachs recognized again this year for customer satisfaction,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s VP of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

“As we continue to serve more and more people, we are thrilled to once again be recognized by our customers and J.D. Power as No. 1 in customer satisfaction among midsize credit card issuers,” said Goldman Sachs global head Peeyush Nahar.

Exclusive to iPhone users and only available in the United States, the Apple Card was introduced in 2019 and is designed to offer customers an easy and secure way to track purchases

Apple Card users also get up to 3% Daily Cash when they use Apple Card online, in-store, and in-app. Sadly, though, Canadians can only dream of using the card one day.

Last year, the ‘Apple Card’ and ‘Apple Cash’ trademarks were approved in Canada, giving hope that one day the card and Apple’s cash sending and receiving feature may debut here.