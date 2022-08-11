Apple Announces New Initiatives to Celebrate 40 Years in Australia

To celebrate its 40 years in Australia, Apple has announced some new initiatives to help advance renewable energy use, increase coding pathways, and support indigenous communities.

With the purchase of clean energy from a new wind farm in Queensland, Apple will help address the energy customers use to power and enjoy their Apple products.

The Queensland wind farm is Apple’s second project designed specifically to address the electricity customers use to charge their Apple devices.

“At Apple, we recognise the urgent need to address the climate crisis, and we’re accelerating our global work to ensure our products have a net-zero climate footprint across their entire life cycle,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment.

Apple also announced an expanded partnership with leading Australian universities, RMIT University in Melbourne and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), that will bring coding education to even more students across the country.

“We’re proud to celebrate Apple’s long history in Australia, and to deepen our shared commitment to protecting the planet and creating opportunity in people’s lives,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re fortunate to have so many great partners, colleagues, and customers across this country, and we’ll continue working together.”

In Australia, the App Store supports nearly 160,000 app economy jobs across the country, according to Apple.

