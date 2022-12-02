Apple ‘Dragging its Heels’ on RCS Messaging Standard, Says Google

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

In a blog post titled “Happy birthday and farewell, SMS! It’s time for RCS,” Google highlights how Apple refuses to adopt RCS and continues to rely on SMS when iPhones users people with Android devices.

RCS 30 years

The article, which celebrates 30 years since a software engineer sent the world’s first SMS message, also details three main reasons why the whole industry should get behind RCS.

1. Security is front and center

RCS enables end-to-end encryption, while SMS does not. This means that all one-on-one texts sent using Messages by Google, for example, are encrypted, so they’re private and safe and can only be seen by the sender and the recipient.

2. It upgrades the conversation

SMS texting lacks a lot of what smartphones are capable of doing, but RCS means you can send and receive high-quality photos and videos, see real-time typing indicators, read receipts, and more.

3. It’s the industry’s modern standard

All of the major mobile carriers and manufacturers have adopted RCS as the standard, except for Apple.

“RCS is designed to work universally, so no matter where you live, who makes your phone or what it runs on, you can enjoy the same texting experience,” Google says.

Rcs

“Hopefully Apple can #GetTheMessage so we don’t have to keep waiting to remove the whole “green-versus-blue bubble” thing,” Google continues.

A few months back, Google’s Android group launched a website dedicated to advocating for Apple to adopt the RCS text messaging standard in iMessage.

The campaign focuses on Apple’s “green bubble” experience when messages are delivered over the SMS and MMS standards, such as the lack of typing indicators, and compressed images.

