Apple Highlights its Apple One Subscription in New Ad [VIDEO]

Apple on Friday released a new video on its YouTube channel, highlighting its Apple One subscription service.

“With Apple One you get Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, News+, and Fitness+. It’s one subscription for all you do. Try Apple One now,” says the iPhone maker.

The Apple One bundle that includes six Apple services in one subscription is cheaper than buying standalone services from the company.

“Get a plan that’s right for you — or for your whole family. And all members have private access to each service, across all their devices. With Apple One, it’s never been easier to get more. For less,” says the Apple website.

Check out the 30-second Apple One ad spot below:

Apple announced its Apple One service back in September 2020, and the offering was launched one month later first in October in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US. Since the launch, Apple One has expanded worldwide.

Apple One+ has three tiers: Individual, Family and Premier. They cost $15.95/month, $20.95/month and $33.95/month in Canada.