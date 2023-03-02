Apple Investing Another €1 Billion in European Silicon Design Centre

Apple today announced plans to invest an additional €1 billion ($1.06 billion USD or $1.44 billion CAD) into expanding its European Silicon Design Centre in Munich, Germany, over the next six years.

This comes after Apple initially invested €1 billion in the facility in 2021 and made Munich home to its new European Silicon Design Centre.

The latest investment will expand Apple’s footprint in Munich. According to the iPhone maker, it will fund the construction of a “state-of-the-art research facility” at Seidlstrasse, where Apple’s R&D teams will be able to “come together in new ways” to collaborate and innovate.

“Our Munich engineering teams are on the cutting edge of innovation, helping imagine new technologies at the heart of the products we make,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “Apple has been in Munich for more than 40 years, and we’ve never been more excited about what the future holds here.”

Apple employs more than 4,500 individuals across Germany, with Munich already being the company’s largest engineering hub in Europe. More than 2,000 engineers in the German state of Bavaria contribute to Apple’s breakthrough custom silicon designs, along with the development of critical cellular and power management solutions.

“Our R&D teams in Munich are critical to our efforts to develop products delivering greater performance, efficiency, and power savings,” said Johny Srouji, Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies at Apple.

“The expansion of our European Silicon Design Centre will enable an even closer collaboration between our more than 2,000 engineers in Bavaria working on breakthrough innovations, including custom silicon designs, power management chips, and future wireless technologies.”

Apple said that its Munich-based teams have helped develop several custom silicon designs used in its products, in addition to critical cellular and power management innovations.

These include the all-new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips that power Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models, as well as 5G and other wireless modems. Apple will reportedly start using its own cellular modems for the iPhone starting in 2024.

