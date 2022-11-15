Apple Launches iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature in Canada

Apple today launched the much-anticipated Emergency SOS via Satellite feature for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series in Canada and the U.S.

Emergency SOS via satellite builds on existing features vital to iPhone users, including Emergency SOS, Medical ID, emergency contacts, and Find My location sharing, offering the ability to connect to a satellite for a more 360-degree approach to sharing critical information with emergency services, family, and friends.

The feature lets users send emergency texts even when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. What’s more, iPhone users can even leverage satellite connectivity to share their location with loved ones through the Find My app.

“Some of the most popular places to travel are off the beaten path and simply lack cellular coverage. With Emergency SOS via satellite, the iPhone 14 lineup provides an indispensable tool that can get users the help they need while they are off the grid,” said Greg Joswiak, senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple.

“Our teams worked tirelessly to tackle a new set of technical challenges to bring this service to life, in addition to building a reliable on-the-ground infrastructure. Emergency SOS via satellite is a breakthrough service available only on the iPhone 14 lineup, and a new innovation that we hope will provide our customers some peace of mind.

Messages sent via satellite are received either by emergency services that are equipped to receive texts or by the nearest relay center with Apple-trained emergency specialists who then contact emergency services call centers — on the user’s behalf.

Emergency SOS via Satellite is available on all iPhone 14 models. It will be free for two years with the activation of every compatible product, but Apple is yet to announce pricing for the feature beyond that point.

Last week, Apple revealed that the critical infrastructure required to support this new feature cost the company $450 million USD. Emergency SOS via Satellite is designed to meld and work together with other safety features available on iPhone and Apple Watch, including Crash Detection and Fall Detection.

The feature is only available in Canada and the U.S. at the time. However, Apple said that it will expand Emergency SOS via Satellite to France, Germany, Ireland, and the U.K. in December. In addition, a previous report indicated that Apple plans to roll it out to even more countries in the future.

Head over to Apple’s website to learn more about Emergency SOS via satellite or check out our breakdown of how to use it.