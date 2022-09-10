How to Use Emergency SOS via Satellite on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a new video tutorial on its Apple Support YouTube channel, explaining how to use the new Emergency SOS via Satellite feature on the recently unveiled iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

This year’s entire iPhone lineup debuts Apple’s long-rumoured Emergency SOS via Satellite functionality, which lets users send emergency texts even when there are no cell towers around.

The feature is slated to launch in November in the U.S. and Canada. It will be available for free for two years with the activation of every compatible product.

“Starting in November with iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and iOS 16.1, you’ll have the option to use a satellite connection to reach an emergency services provider instead,” Apple said in the support video.

When you make an emergency call on iPhone 14 and don’t have a cellular or Wi-Fi connection, you’ll get an option to send an SOS via satellite instead. From there on, you need to:

Tap on Emergency Text via Satellite. Provide information about your situation using the on-screen prompts. Follow your iPhone’s guidance to connect to a satellite.

Note: You’ll need a clear view of the sky on the horizon to establish a satellite connection, and it won’t work indoors. Apple also warns that the connection may be blocked by tall buildings, mountains, dense foliage, or other objects. Using your iPhone’s guidance, follow the satellite as it moves to maintain the connection. According to Apple, you will automatically be connected to the right emergency services provider. You will be able to text (back and forth) the provider or an emergency relay centre that will contact an emergency services provider directly.

Apple cautioned that it can take a bit of time to send and receive texts over satellite, so it’s best to keep them as short as possible.

When you are connected to an emergency services provider or relay center, information about your situation, your location, and your iPhone battery level is shared with them. As is Medical ID, if you have it set up.

If you lose satellite coverage, your iPhone will tell you how long it will be before the next satellite is available. “Get help when and where you need it, with Emergency SOS via Satellite,” Apple said in the video.

You can check out the full video tutorial from Apple below:

Apple launched iPhone 14 pre-orders in Canada on Friday, and you can order yours today on Apple.ca. However, delivery estimates for the iPhone 14 Pro have already slipped into November.