Apple May Bring iPhone 14’s Satellite Feature to More Countries

According to a report by the Swiss website MacPrime, Apple is planning to announce additional countries for Emergency SOS via Satellite later this year, followed by even more countries next year (via MacRumors).

Emergency SOS via satellite is a new safety feature introduced by Apple in all iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, which allows those in areas without a cellular connection to communicate with satellites when they are in an emergency.

The feature will debut in Canada and the U.S. (including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; excludes Guam or American Samoa), with the service free for two years with your new iPhone 14 series purchase.

While today’s report claims that Apple will expand this feature to more countries, it’s unclear exactly when the feature would actually launch in additional countries. Also, it is not yet known which other countries will support Emergency SOS via satellite.

How does Emergency SOS via satellite work? When you try to call 911 and you don’t have a cellular or Wi-Fi connection, a “Try Emergency Text via Satellite” message appears, along with a green Message icon that shows “SOS” in the corner. Apple says you can also try texting 911 or SOS, then tapping Emergency Services.

Apple launched iPhone 14 pre-orders in Canada on Friday, and you can order yours today on Apple.ca. However, delivery estimates for the iPhone 14 Pro have already slipped into November.