Apple May Bring iPhone 14’s Satellite Feature to More Countries

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

According to a report by the Swiss website MacPrime, Apple is planning to announce additional countries for Emergency SOS via Satellite later this year, followed by even more countries next year (via MacRumors).

Ios 16 iphone 14 pro emergency sos connected to satellite

Emergency SOS via satellite is a new safety feature introduced by Apple in all iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, which allows those in areas without a cellular connection to communicate with satellites when they are in an emergency.

The feature will debut in Canada and the U.S. (including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; excludes Guam or American Samoa), with the service free for two years with your new iPhone 14 series purchase.

While today’s report claims that Apple will expand this feature to more countries, it’s unclear exactly when the feature would actually launch in additional countries. Also, it is not yet known which other countries will support Emergency SOS via satellite.

How does Emergency SOS via satellite work? When you try to call 911 and you don’t have a cellular or Wi-Fi connection, a “Try Emergency Text via Satellite” message appears, along with a green Message icon that shows “SOS” in the corner. Apple says you can also try texting 911 or SOS, then tapping Emergency Services.

Apple launched iPhone 14 pre-orders in Canada on Friday, and you can order yours today on Apple.ca. However, delivery estimates for the iPhone 14 Pro have already slipped into November.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Surpasses Tesla as Most-Shorted US Stock

Apple has just overtaken Tesla as the most-shorted US stock in dollar terms after the electric car maker held the title for 864 days, or more than two years, Business Insider is reporting. According to an S3 Partners report titled "Apple is the New #1 Short” published this week, short interest in Apple has surged to $18.4...
Usman Qureshi
18 mins ago

How to Personalize iPhone Lock Screens in iOS 16 [VIDEO]

Apple has just shared another informative video on its official YouTube support channel, detailing how you can create and personalize your iPhone Lock Screens in iOS 16. With iOS 16, iPhone users can personalize their Lock Screen by adding wallpaper, customizing the colors and fonts, layering photos in front of the time, and much more....
Usman Qureshi
43 mins ago